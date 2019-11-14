MONSTA X appears on Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets' segment

Back in August, the boys of MONSTA X performed "Who Do U Love?" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and the boys made a surprise appearance on the November 13 broadcast of the show.

The boys appeared in the "Mean Tweets" segment. The "Mean Tweets" segment features the Jimmy Kimmel team searching through a lot of tweets to find some of the not-so-nice things people write and then turn them over to the people they were written about. As you can see in the segment, this was filmed with all 7 members including the recently departed Wonho.

You can check out MONSTA X at 1:29 in the video above.