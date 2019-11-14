13

Former After School member Kahi flaunts her toned figure on Instagram

Former After School member Kahi is rocking a perfect swimsuit body as winter comes closer. 

View this post on Instagram

조금 야해 보인다는 생각에 못입던 수영복 삼일 디톡스후 붓기 쭉 빼고나니 입어보고싶 ㅎㅎ 그런날 있잖아요? 그날의 무드? 🙈 #이거입고비치클럽가고싶 #현실은육아ㅎ #kahi_bali #stayhealthy 👙@daze_dayz . . . 휴 디톡스 문의가 많아서 댓글달다 계속 같은말만 달게 되네요ㅡㅡ 이곳 발리에 쥬스배달업체가 있는데 거기에 디톡스 프로그램이 있어요 하루도 하고 이틀 삼일 원하는대로 할수 있는데 저는 삼일간 하루에 6병의 쥬스만 마시는 디톡스를 했어요 단계마다 내용물이 다르구여 다음에 자세히 한번 연구해서 알려 드릴께요❤️

A post shared by 가희. Kahi Jiyoung Park (@kahi_korea) on

The mother of two posted a series of pictures to Instagram on November 14 with the caption: "I didn't think I should wear this because it was a little too revealing. Detox for three days to wear this. There are days where you feel like that." The photograph shows the figure of Kahi proudly showing off her toned abs and lithe figure. 

Kahi is currently living in Bali with her husband and two sons. 

Nicole_Cervantes332 pts
43 minutes ago

She has had two kids?? She looks incredible!


I have abs too... somewhere 😪

Athenax118 pts
51 minutes ago

She looks gorgeous 🥰

