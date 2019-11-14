Former After School member Kahi flaunts her toned figure on Instagram



Former After School member Kahi is rocking a perfect swimsuit body as winter comes closer.

The mother of two posted a series of pictures to Instagram on November 14 with the caption: "I didn't think I should wear this because it was a little too revealing. Detox for three days to wear this. There are days where you feel like that." The photograph shows the figure of Kahi proudly showing off her toned abs and lithe figure.

Kahi is currently living in Bali with her husband and two sons.

