TWICE's Momo gives a sassy response to hate comments during a V Live broadcast

Being an idol sometimes means that you have to deal with some unnecessary hate comments, but TWICE's Momo showed that she can deal with it in stride.

The popular idol and her fellow TWICE members held a V Live broadcast on November 14. During the broadcast, Momo noticed some negative comments and said: "There are a lot of good comments but aren't there a lot of weird ones as well? It's ok. It's fun to know that there are people like that in this world too. There are lots of different types of people in the world."

When Jihyo asked: "Why do people leave mean comments when they could just not watch. I don't understand", Momo coolly responded: "It's because they're jealous."

We definitely stan a confident queen! What do you think of Momo's comment?