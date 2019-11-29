IZ holds onto bittersweet memories in MV for 'Memento'

IZ has released a new single!

The band released both the single album and music video for their new song "Memento" on November 29 KST. The single is the third one the band has been able to release this year.

"Memento," which deals with the memories after a break-up, is an emotional modern rock song that combines feelings of joy and sorrow with a lyrical melody.





In the video for the song, the members are seen dressed warmly in various late autumnal scenes, including one where the full band is performing by the ocean. In parts of the music video, hints of mist caused by rain can be seen on the instruments they are playing, adding a melancholy mood to the video's atmosphere.



Meanwhile, the band is currently preparing for a number of December activities for their fans. They will be holding both a fan meeting and concert in Seoul, as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day concerts in Japan.

Check out IZ's latest music video above!