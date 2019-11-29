Paul Kim revealed a touching story in his music video for "Big Heart".
The MV tells the story of a young girl who's facing complicated emotions after her parents' divorce. "Big Heart" is about trying to chase happiness despite the downs of life.
Watch Paul Kim's "Big Heart" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Paul Kim reveals touching story in 'Big Heart' MV
