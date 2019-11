Eric Nam has gifted fans with a full lyric video of his new album 'Before We Begin'.

ONE LYRIC VIDEO TO RULE THEM ALL.



Thanks for listening y’all. https://t.co/V4xu0eIVPq#BeforeWeBegin — 에릭남 (Eric Nam) (@ericnamofficial) November 21, 2019

The popular star made the announcement about the video's release on Twitter. The simple lyric video covers all the songs in his album and offers lyrics so fans can sing along as shots of the hunky solo artist play in the background.

Check out the video above!