5

6

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Taeyeon displays her love for cupcakes

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon showed off her love for cupcakes in a recent Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram

🧁💙

A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on

The popular star displayed a series of pictures showing off four Sprinkles brand cupcakes with a lovely smile on her face. The simple caption shows two simple emojis of a cupcake and a blue heart.

Fans have been showering the star with compliments, stating: 

"Cute and eating yummy things. Nice."

"Ah... Taeyeon is so pretty and sings so well."

"I want to see more of her on TV."

We hope Taeyeon stays happy and healthy as she continues her promotional activities!

  1. Taeyeon
0 1,016 Share 45% Upvoted
Taeyeon
Taeyeon displays her love for cupcakes
44 minutes ago   0   1,016

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND