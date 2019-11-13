CIX continue dark story film series for 'Hello, Strange Place'

CIX are continuing their dark story film for 'Hello, Strange Place'.



After releasing their first episode, CIX continue to explore themes, such as bullying, violence, societal abandonment, and death. Fans have had varying reactions to the film series, and the CIX members try their hand at acting as they take on the dark content before their upcoming album.



CIX's second EP album 'Hello' will be released on November 19.



