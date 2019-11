IU has revealed an updated track list for her mini album 'Love Poem'.



The teaser clip below reveals IU texting someone the titles of her tracks, and they're revealed to be "Love Poem", " The Visitor", "Lullaby", "Above the Time", "Unlucky", "Blueming", and "Happy Ending".



IU's 'Love Poem' was previously delayed due to Sulli's passing, and it's now scheduled to drop on November 18 KST.