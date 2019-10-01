1THE9 target fans' hearts with handsome b-cuts from their comeback jacket photoshoot

A little over a week left until project group 1THE9 makes their first ever comeback since debut!

After a powerful comeback dance MV teaser revealed earlier this week, the boys of 1THE9 are here with a set of handsome b-cut photos, targeting fans' hearts left and right! Meanwhile, project group 1THE9 was born from MBC's idol survival program 'Under Nineteen' earlier this year. The group is made up of 9 members: Jeon Do Yeom, Jung Jin Sung, Kim Tae Woo, Shin Ye Chan, Yoo Yong Ha, Park Sung Won, Lee Seung Hwan, and Kim Jun Seo.

Check out the members' stunning b-cuts from their recent comeback jacket photoshoot set, below! Meanwhile, 1THE9's comeback with their 2nd mini album 'Blah Blah' is set for this October 17 at 6 PM KST.

