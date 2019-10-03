Netizens discover a weekly music performance show even idol fans never knew existed

How many days of the week do you watch weekly idol music shows? We know that the 3 major public broadcasting station music shows air on the weekends like KBS2's 'Music Bank' on Fridays, MBC's 'Music Core' on Saturdays, SBS's 'Inkigayo' on Sundays, and more...

But netizens have stumbled across a weekly idol music show that even idols fans never knew existed!

The music program is called 'Show Up', airing each week on Mondays at 8 PM KST on a broadcasting station known as ETN or ETN Entertainment TV. The show hasn't been around for very long, starting up back in April of this year. The program describes its format and aim as "An opportunity for rookie artists or forgotten artists to perform on stage."





Individual performance clips from each week's 'Show Up' can be found on the program's official 'Naver TV' channel, as seen below:

Netizens commented, "Heol, I've never seen this in my life", "Wow I thought it would be talking about 'Simply K-Pop' but there was another more remote one...", "I've never even heard of the channel ETN", "I've never heard any of those idols on this show before", "Maybe I'll check it out kekeke", "Oh wow, Chunji is the MC of this show!", and more.

Interested? You can subscribed to ETN Entertainment TV's official YouTube channel below for performances from 'Show Up', below!