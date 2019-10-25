NU'EST talk about being street casted + Ren showcases his vocal skills on 'Sketchbook'

NU'EST made a guest appearance on the October 26 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' for the first time ever since their debut!

On this episode, NU'EST performed their comeback title track "Love Me". Member Ren also wowed the audience with an impromptu cover of Lady Gaga's "Shallow", showcasing his delicate voice!

During the talk portion of the show, NU'EST revealed that every member of the group was discovered by street casting, as Minhyun shared, "I was cast on my way home from school, while eating chicken skewers." The group also reflected on how it took them 2,611 days to claim their first #1 trophy on a music program - the longer time for any idol group.



Check out some clips from NU'EST's appearance on 'Sketchbook', above and below!





Ren - "Shallow"





NU'EST - "Love Me"