HOTSHOT's rapper Yoonsan is returning with his 2nd solo digital single, this October 29 at 6 PM KST.

Yoonsan began his solo digital single release series back in September of this year, with "Still On You" feat. Adrian Mckinnon. For his 2nd digital single, the HOTSHOT member has released a puzzling cover featuring a series of scenic fragments.

Stay tuned for Yoonsan's upcoming digital single, coming next week.