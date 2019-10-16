F.Hero drops 'Do You' MV feat. GOT7's BamBam

F.Hero has dropped his music video for "Do You" featuring GOT7's BamBam.



The MV features the artists relaxing and performing at a large and luxurious mansion. F.Hero, also known as Nattawut Srimhok, is a Thai rapper, and BamBam sings the chorus and bridge in his latest track about having a crush.



Watch F.Hero's "Do You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.