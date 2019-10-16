5

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

F.Hero drops 'Do You' MV feat. GOT7's BamBam

AKP STAFF

F.Hero has dropped his music video for "Do You" featuring GOT7's BamBam.

The MV features the artists relaxing and performing at a large and luxurious mansion. F.Hero, also known as Nattawut Srimhok, is a Thai rapper, and BamBam sings the chorus and bridge in his latest track about having a crush.

Watch F.Hero's "Do You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. GOT7
  2. BamBam
  3. FHERO
  4. KILO KEYS
  5. DO YOU
1 2,453 Share 71% Upvoted

0

joanner222,535 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Lit 🔥🔥🔥

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND