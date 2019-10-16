6

EXID's Solji says she knew 'Up&Down' would be a hit

EXID's Solji says she knew the group's 2015 track "Up&Down" would be a hit.

On the October 16th episode of 'Today's Fortune', Solji talked about how she has a knack for knowing how things will turn out. Host Shin Dong Yup stated, "The producers introduced our guest saying she's known for her keen sense."

When asked if she knew EXID would receive a lot of love 3 years after their debut, Solji expressed, "The members are witnesses to this. When we were going through our unpopular days at first, we thought that maybe it was the end. After I heard 'Up&Down' though, I knew that we would do well from then on."

She added, "I told the members that we would do well, so to trust it. In the end, the song did well." 

Did you know EXID's "Up&Down" would be a hit?


I love that song. What a bop!

Isn't this the same song with which Jungkook mass murdered this fans with his slutty dance?

