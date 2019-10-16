HA:TFELT's comment about Sulli and women on Choiza's Instagram makes headlines

HA:TFELT's comment about Sulli and women on Choiza's Instagram has made headline.



After Sulli's sudden passing on October 14, Choiza has been receiving negative comments about his speculated role in her mental health and death on social media. One such comment stated, "When you were flaunting that you were dating her, she was suffering from malicious comments. I hope you realize that you loved with no responsibility. I hope that those in hip hop stop seeing women as accessories signifying success."

Seeing the comment on her Amoeba Culture labelmate's Instagram, HA:FELT made a response that has people talking. Below is the former Wonder Girl member's full comment:





"You're writing this thinking of it as a wise comment, but do you know how deplorable it is?



Sulli wasn't an immature being that needed to be led. She was a full-fledged adult who was faithful to her own feelings and thoughts and a person who wanted to be honest. The problem was not with their sincere love for each other, but with the malicious commenters who saw the two people's relationship with prejudice, said what shouldn't be said, and showed jealousy and obsession.



Where do you think the hip hop culture of seeing women as accessories signifying success came from? It's because of society viewing women as men's accessories. They don't see women as independent persons, but they repress women's freedom and silence them by regulating them into roles like someone's woman, someone's wife, and someone's mother. And how is society to men - the man should've helped, the man should've led, the man should've stopped her - does one woman's decision have be to controlled by a man? How do you see the relationship between men and women? Are men superior to women?



Freedom of expression is a good thing, but please be wary of the time and place. You should say shallow words like that in your diary or in KakaoTalk conversations. Please don't pour salt into the wounds of someone who's in deep pain. You don't have the right."

As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. Though she was discovered unconscious by her manager, the exact cause of her death is unknown, and police have announced an autopsy will be performed.



