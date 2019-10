Akdong Musician has dropped a cute lyrics video for "Fish in the Water".

The lyrics video features candid shots of both siblings, accompanied by handwritten lyrics to the song. The song is part of the duo's third full album, which also includes 'Sailor's song', 'How can I love a goodbye, I just love you', 'Moon', 'Freedom', 'Should have loved more', 'Whale', 'Endless nights', 'Goodbye', and 'Let's take some time off'.

Check out the video above.