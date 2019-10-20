6

Brand New Music's upcoming unit BDC (Boys Da Capo) drops teaser images for Yun Jung Hwan

Brand New Music's upcoming unit BDC (Boys Da Capo) has released delicate individual debut teaser images of their last member Yun Jung Hwan.

In his individual photo series, Yun Jung Hwan blends in with the warm colors of autumn both outdoors and indoors, accentuating his soft visuals with props like a guitar.

Made up of former 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yun Jung Hwan, Boys Da Capo will be making their unit debut this October 29 with a self-titled single album. Check out the latest images below.

