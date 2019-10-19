Taeyeon tops brand value ranking for October followed by Hwa Sa and Hyeri

Taeyeon has topped the brand value ranking for individual girl group members in October.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Girl's Generation's Taeyeon was at the top of the October data, followed by MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Girl's Day's Hyeri. 94,236,584 pieces of data were examined from September 18th to October 19th.





The rest of the girls ranked were, in order, Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Nayeon (TWICE), Seolhyun (AOA), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Irene (Red Velvet), Jennie (BLACKPINK), Sowon (GFriend), SinB (GFriend), Dahyun (TWICE), Momo (TWICE), Jihyo (TWICE), Sana (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Jimin (AOA), Tzuyu (TWICE), Jungyeon (TWICE), Na-Eun (A Pink), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Krystal (f(x)), Luna (f(x)), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), YooA (Oh My Girl), Joy (Red Velvet), Chaeyoung (TWICE), Mina (TWICE), Victoria (f(x)), and Rosé (BLACKPINK).

Congratulations to Taeyeon.