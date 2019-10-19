16

7

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Taeyeon tops brand value ranking for October followed by Hwa Sa and Hyeri

Taeyeon has topped the brand value ranking for individual girl group members in October.

According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, Girl's Generation's Taeyeon was at the top of the October data, followed by MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Girl's Day's Hyeri. 94,236,584 pieces of data were examined from September 18th to October 19th.

The rest of the girls ranked were, in order, Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Nayeon (TWICE), Seolhyun (AOA), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Irene (Red Velvet), Jennie (BLACKPINK), Sowon (GFriend), SinB (GFriend), Dahyun (TWICE), Momo (TWICE), Jihyo (TWICE), Sana (TWICE), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Jimin (AOA), Tzuyu (TWICE), Jungyeon (TWICE), Na-Eun (A Pink), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Krystal (f(x)), Luna (f(x)), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), YooA (Oh My Girl), Joy (Red Velvet), Chaeyoung (TWICE), Mina (TWICE), Victoria (f(x)), and Rosé (BLACKPINK).

Congratulations to Taeyeon.

JujuNinja34 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Queen Taeyeon and Yoona !!!!

-1

gookr9 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

i knew very little about taeyon before and i listened to her song blue....wow she is truly an amazing singer. if anyone hasn't heard that song, highly suggest to

