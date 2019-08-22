EXO's Kai depicts his photoshoot process with modern dance movements in 'W Korea' fashion film

EXO's Kai will be appearing as the dual cover model of 'W Korea' magazine's September issue, alongside solo artist Sunmi!

For their unique, dual cover pictorial, Kai and Sunmi portrayed a unified motif of 'Dance with Autumn'. The two stars also modeled luxurious 'Gucci' accessories, while actively dancing with the camera shutter capturing their movements nonstop.

Alongside some previews of Kai's upcoming cover pictorial, 'W Korea' also unveiled Kai's fashion film via Instagram. In the film, Kai portrayed his process and thoughts regarding the photoshoot through dynamic, modern dance movements. Check out the fashion film below, as well as some of Kai's pictorial preview cuts!