Dream Catcher reveal a stunning fairy tale in 'Deja Vu' trailer

Dream Catcher have revealed a stunning fairy tale in their "Deja Vu" trailer.



The Dream Catcher members seem to be caught up in an epic story as they hold up a sword and wake up from a long sleep. "Deja Vu" is the title track of Dream Catcher's upcoming album 'Raid of Dream', which drops on September 18 KST.



Check out Dream Catcher's "Deja Vu" trailer above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!