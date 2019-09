TWICE has revealed an individual behind-the-scenes video for Jungyeon.

On September 29, TWICE dropped a '129 Seconds' series video that shows the exclusive moments of a member shooting for the album's jacket. In this video that features Jungyeon, the member talks about her hairstyle and said she cut it "as she wanted to," even though ONCE told her not to -- "LOL."

Check out the gorgeous footage of Jungyeon posing for 'Feel Special'. How are you enjoying the album so far?