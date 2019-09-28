Zico reveals more teaser images ahead of comeback

Zico is inching closer to his solo comeback!

After launching his own agency, Zico finally prepared to make his first comeback with a full album of his own, titled 'Thinking'. Following the reveal of the first half of his tracklist and two MV teasers, Zico continued to unveil more solemn teaser images.

In addition, Zico revealed a short clip compiled from his birthday party, which he recently celebrated with his fans. In the video, Zico says that he "usually does nothing" for his birthdays, but responded positively when fans suggested that they hold a party every year.

Are you excited for Zico's first studio album? Stay tuned for just one more day, until the drop on September 30!