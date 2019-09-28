SuperM's Ten, Taemin, & Kai break into a mesmerizing solo dance medley

SuperM has revealed an enrapturing dance performance medley.
In this video, NCT's Ten, SHINee's Taemin, and EXO's Kai take turns dancing in their own space for a solo performance. The music that accompanies the dance also partially includes vocals, whose voice you can immediately recognize as a member from SuperM.
The dreamy, dark atmosphere of the setting is followed by a more colorfully lighted studio at the end. Check out the full video and tell us which segment is your favorite!
SuperM's official comeback is on October 4.
Log in to comment