SuperM's Ten, Taemin, & Kai break into a mesmerizing solo dance medley

SuperM has revealed an enrapturing dance performance medley.

In this video, NCT's Ten, SHINee's Taemin, and EXO's Kai take turns dancing in their own space for a solo performance. The music that accompanies the dance also partially includes vocals, whose voice you can immediately recognize as a member from SuperM.

The dreamy, dark atmosphere of the setting is followed by a more colorfully lighted studio at the end. Check out the full video and tell us which segment is your favorite!

SuperM's official comeback is on October 4.