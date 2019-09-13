8

Rocket Punch's Yeonhee takes a dive on stage during 'Music Bank', gets back in formation in seconds

On the September 13 broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', leader Yeonhee of rookie girl group Rocket Punch took a dive on stage, giving her fellow members as well as fans in the audience a scare!

The accident occurred early on during Rocket Punch's performance (~ 0:31 mark), where Yeonhee fell down toward the side of the stage while fellow member Sooyoon took the center for her part. Yeonhee's fellow members turned toward her in alarm at the mishap, but Yeonhee recovered in a matter of seconds, getting back into formation and carrying on the rest of the stage like a true leader!

Check out Rocket Punch's full performance of their debut title track "Bim Bam Bum" above!

Anubis33562,230 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

I read the title and I thought she did a stage dive, like a crowd surfing one and thought to myself lmao this girl is crazy

k_kid2,000 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

RCPC still receives a lot of cheers and support from fans even though they've been promoting this single longer than the normal promotional timeline of most groups.

