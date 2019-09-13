Rocket Punch's Yeonhee takes a dive on stage during 'Music Bank', gets back in formation in seconds

On the September 13 broadcast of KBS2's 'Music Bank', leader Yeonhee of rookie girl group Rocket Punch took a dive on stage, giving her fellow members as well as fans in the audience a scare!

The accident occurred early on during Rocket Punch's performance (~ 0:31 mark), where Yeonhee fell down toward the side of the stage while fellow member Sooyoon took the center for her part. Yeonhee's fellow members turned toward her in alarm at the mishap, but Yeonhee recovered in a matter of seconds, getting back into formation and carrying on the rest of the stage like a true leader!

Check out Rocket Punch's full performance of their debut title track "Bim Bam Bum" above!