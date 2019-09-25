P.O, Mina, Jung Dong Hwan, & Bae Hae Sun of 'Hotel Del Luna' to guest on 'Happy Together 4'

Some of 'Hotel Del Luna's most beloved stars like Block B's P.O, Gugudan's Mina, Bae Hae Sun, and Jung Dong Hwan will be appearing as guests on an upcoming episode of 'Happy Together 4'!

In the recently ended hit tvN drama series 'Hotel Del Luna', Block B's P.O and Gugudan's Mina received love for their youthful romance as the undead hotel bellboy Ji Hyun Joong and the human part-timer Kim Yoo Na. Actress Bae Hae Sun also shined throughout 'Hotel Del Luna' as the hotel's skilled housekeeping director Choi Seo Hee, while veteran actor Jung Dong Hwan made viewers shed tears as the hotel's former manager Noh Joon Suk, before being replaced by Goo Chan Sung.

You can catch these 'Hotel Del Luna' stars on 'Happy Together 4', airing on October 17!

