ZE:A's Dongjun has difficulty saying goodbye in emotional MV teaser for 'Sorry I Can't'

ZE:A's Dongjun is preparing to drop a new solo single!

On August 26 KST, the idol released a music video teaser for his new song "Sorry I Can't," the reply song to Ben's hit single "Thank You For Goodbye," which Dongjun had provided the male vocals for.





In the clip, he is seen alone and in deeply emotional contemplation, visibly struggling as he figures out how to cope with an ill-fated relationship. The scene is matched with Dongjun's powerful vocals as a preview of the song's hook is revealed.

Meanwhile, "Sorry I Can't" is set for release on August 28.

Check out the music video teaser above!