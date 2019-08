Red Velvet is currently busy with their promotions for 'The ReVe Festival: Day 2' and made a highly anticipated appearance on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'.

The girls performed their hit song "Red Flavor" and took fans for a major throwback. The song is definitely known to be a summer anthem and the girls definitely delivered a fresh and charming performance. This is the group's second appearance on the show after debut.

Check out the performance above or on YouTube.