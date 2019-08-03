Ben reveals her hit song 'Thank You For Goodbye' is about her love life

Ben revealed the heartbreaking story behind her song "Thank You For Goodbye".



On the August 3rd installment of 'Immortal Song', the hosts brought up Ben's chart-topping hit "Thank You For Goodbye", saying, "I heard that it includes your own story." Ben responded, "It's true. Vibe's Ryu Jae Hyun said he wrote the lyrics after hearing my story at a gathering."



She continued, "I'm not sure if it's because it was my story, but I sobbed my eyes out when I recorded it. The recording had to be stopped."



Did you know the story behind Ben's "Thank You For Goodbye"?