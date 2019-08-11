Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

The Boyz release trailer for ‘D.D.D’ MV set in New York

The Boyz have released the MV trailer for "D.D.D."

As the title track for their upcoming album 'DreamLike', "D.D.D." appears to have somewhat of a rock-n-roll concept, judging by this trendy MV trailer set in New York. In the video, the boys set out into the metropolis, participating in different activities such as playing football and skateboarding. But, did they also just spot a mysterious bunny around them?

What kind of clue would the next teaser bring? Stay tuned until The Boyz' official album release on August 19!

