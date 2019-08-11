Seventeen's 'HIT' MV surpasses 10 million views in less than a week

The view count for Seventeen's music video for their newest single "HIT" continues to rise as it hits over 10 million views within five days of its release.

The new music video has captivated both the eyes and ears of viewers, impressing fans with their best-ever dance performance and explosive sound and energy.

Seventeen has also proved their title of "performance kings" once again, with the individual cuts from the music video maximizing the unique charms and skills of all thirteen members and their perfectly synchronized choreography.

The group began their promotions of "HIT" on Mnet's 'M Countdown' on July 8th and have been making headlines day after day with their artistic, military-like dance and strong stage presence.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will appear on today's episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo' and will begin their world tour, 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR "ODE TO YOU"' with three days of concerts in Seoul beginning August 30th-September 1st.

Check out the MV for "HIT" below!



