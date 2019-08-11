Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted 6 hours ago

Seventeen's 'HIT' MV surpasses 10 million views in less than a week

The view count for Seventeen's music video for their newest single "HIT" continues to rise as it hits over 10 million views within five days of its release. 

The new music video has captivated both the eyes and ears of viewers, impressing fans with their best-ever dance performance and explosive sound and energy.

Seventeen has also proved their title of "performance kings" once again, with the individual cuts from the music video maximizing the unique charms and skills of all thirteen members and their perfectly synchronized choreography.

The group began their promotions of "HIT" on Mnet's 'M Countdown' on July 8th and have been making headlines day after day with their artistic, military-like dance and strong stage presence.

Meanwhile, Seventeen will appear on today's episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo' and will begin their world tour, 'SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR "ODE TO YOU"' with three days of concerts in Seoul beginning August 30th-September 1st.

Check out the MV for "HIT" below!


Both of my ult groups SEVENTEEN and OH MY GIRL have their new MVs surpass 10M views in less than a week, multifans win.

while im happy for seventeen, hit is a really good song, other groups have done the same thing like for example, VAV surpassed over 10million in a week too, but no one on allkpop staff made a article for them,

heck they're already 17+ million and its barely been 2 and half weeks since they released give me more,


and seems like from the other comment that


oh my girl, surpassed 10 mill too you should make a article for them as well, if you make one for seventeen you should do the others as well or do none at all and make it fair

