Police deny they gave Yang Hyun Suk special treatment for past construction violation

Police are denying they gave Yang Hyun Suk special treatment for a past construction violation investigation.

The usual protocol would have been for police to summon Yang Hyun Suk to the police station, but according to Channel A news, police visited the former YG Entertainment head at the YGE office instead. In 2016, Yang is reported to have constructed a residential dwelling on the third floor of a 6-floor building in the Mapo District of Seoul without officially registering the change per construction laws.

A police source stated, "Investigation by visiting [a suspect] is usually reserved for the investigation of senior citizens or patients who find it difficult to move." 

Yang Hyun Suk was reportedly questioned for 1 hour by 2 police officers at the YG Entertainment office, and he was eventually fined 3 million Won ($2470.96 USD). Police in charge of the investigation denied they gave him any special treatment, stating, "He had a busy schedule, so we followed his situation. We don't think there was any [special treatment.]"

In other news, Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri have been booked for illegally gambling overseas.

As much as I try and defend him where I can, he one has a lot to answer for, these accusations are very serious

As for this, can we really take the police's word for it? It's not like they're just going to admit it, I think the anti corruption board should be the ones to make this statement hold more weight. I don't trust the local police.... a lot of corruption does go on, whether YG is involved in their corruption, I'm not entirely sure but one thing is certain, this is just the beginning

