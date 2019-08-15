Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and boyfriend Jung Kyung Ho spotted watching YoonA's movie 'Exit'

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung and boyfriend Jung Kyung Ho were spotted watching YoonA's movie 'Exit'.



On August 15, moviegoers were surprised to see Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho on a movie date in Seoul. One netizen stated, "It left an impression to see them on a movie date like any other couple on National Liberation Day of Korea."



'Exit' stars YoonA and Jo Jung Suk were also present that day to greet the audience, and it seems Sooyoung and Jung Kyung Ho went to show their support.





Jung Kyung Ho is currently starring in the tvN drama 'When the Devil Calls Your Name', while Sooyoung starred in the recent movie 'Girl Cops'.