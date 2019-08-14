Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Yang Hyun Suk & Seungri booked for habitual gambling allegations + facing additional bookings

AKP STAFF

On August 14, representatives from the Seoul District Police office confirmed in a press statemeint, "We have booked former head producer Yang Hyun Suk and Seungri for allegations of habitual gambling, based on internal tips. We plan to begin investigations per procedure." 

Police reps also added on, "We are currently overlooking the possibility of additional bookings for violation of the Foreign Exchange Transaction Act. We cannot reveal any more details such as the number of times they potentially exchanged currency illegally, as there are also suspicions of eliminating evidence."

Previously, Yang Hyun Suk was also accused of using 'Hwanchigi', or receiving money in a foreign country then promising to pay the amount back in Korea, violating laws regarding how much cash international travelers can carry at a time. 

  1. Seungri
  2. Yang Hyun Suk
7 2,405 Share 63% Upvoted

4

kagayakugucci3,857 pts 37 minutes ago 0
37 minutes ago

>We are currently overlooking the possibility of additional bookings

Akp writer commits a Freudian slip lol?

Share

2

Chark_Attack529 pts 31 minutes ago 2
31 minutes ago

What does it mean that they are "booked" if the police is just beginning the investigation? I thought Seungri didn't get an arrest warrant last time because the judge think he had low flight risk and he was complying with the investigation? If the police is suspicious of evidence being destroyed, is that not enough reason to get a warrant for arrest this time for both of them?

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AOA, Jimin
AOA's Jimin surprises fans with new hairstyle
17 hours ago   23   18,028

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND