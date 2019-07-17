Pentagon are cranky schoolkids in 'Humph!' MV

Pentagon have dropped their music video for "Humph!".



In the MV, Pentagon are cranky schoolkids who are ready to throw a tantrum when things don't go their way. "Humph!" is the title track of the group's 9th mini album 'SUM(ME:R)', and it's about being a bit angry with the person you love until they apologize.



Watch Pentagon's "Humph!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



