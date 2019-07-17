Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1 day ago

Pentagon are cranky schoolkids in 'Humph!' MV

Pentagon have dropped their music video for "Humph!".

In the MV, Pentagon are cranky schoolkids who are ready to throw a tantrum when things don't go their way. "Humph!" is the title track of the group's 9th mini album 'SUM(ME:R)', and it's about being a bit angry with the person you love until they apologize. 

Watch Pentagon's "Humph!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

She_her_her149 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Playful feel good song from the boys - enjoying their happy vibes in this MV .

thealigirl81,099 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

the music video is so silly and adorable

