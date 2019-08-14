Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

F.T. Island's Minhwan says it's hard to balance his son and pet dog

F.T. Island's Minhwan revealed it's been difficult to balance his son and his pet dog.

On the August 14th episode of 'Mr. House Husband', Minhwan, his mother, and Yulhee discussed how his dog Lotto reacts to his son Jjang. Minhwan's mom expressed, "When Jjang comes up from the first floor, Lotto gets really excited, but Jjang pinches Lotto because he's so cute. Now when Jjang comes over, Lotto runs into the room."

Minhwan also took his dog of 15 years to the veterinarian, who diagnosed Lotto with a benign tumor. The F.T. Island member shared, "Lotto was our family's cutie. After Jjang was born, he's been second place, and I feel bad because I feel like he's aging alone."

Have you been watching 'Mr. House Husband'?

ashablue85
24 minutes ago

This is so sad to me.

Yook_Lorena99
32 minutes ago

I know how it feels..... We have a dog of 8 years and He got a little depressed when my brother had a son. We all live together and our dog was born here. It was always like a baby to us. But when a real baby was brought to our house everyone started playing with him rather than my dog.

In the past, when a relative visited us He/She would always play with my dog first. Since there's a baby in the house now everyone would play with my nephew first. My dog would just stay there watching us not play with him that much anymore. I guess it felt lonely... I mean It was running around trying to get our attention but everyone would look at my nephew mostly.

I changed this situation by introducing our dog to my nephew. My dog takes care and plays with him too and They became really good "friends". When a relative comes home I always tell them to play with both of them and give some tasty snacks to my dog.

