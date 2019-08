Peniel has released the MV teaser for his solo track "Flip".

This BTOB member's upcoming song features Beenzino, resulting in a heavy hip-hop infused song as a collaboration between two rappers. In the teaser video, Peniel lives the rich life by sitting down on a regal chair, counting his bills, and dancing away to the chorus of "Flip".

Are you excited for this trendy song? Stay tuned for the full release on August 27!