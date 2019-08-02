Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Oh My Girl members coolly turn an audio malfunction into an even more energetic, no-MR live performance

Back on July 27, Oh My Girl performed at the '2019 Bonghwa Sweet Fish Festival'!

Unfortunately, near the end of their "SSFWL" performance, the girls were caught up in an audio malfunction as the background music cut off completely. The Oh My Girls members were shocked for a moment, but recovered in the blink of an eye, choosing to carry on with the stage, live!

Smiling as they continued their formations, main vocals Seunghee and Hyojung amazed the crowd with their flawless, no-MR live, while the other members also had fun putting on an even more energetic, summer night stage. Check out the clip above!

Queens... Anticipate their comeback with "Bungee" on August 5.


