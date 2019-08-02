Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

6

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

Kangta unable to attend 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo' due to poor health conditions

AKP STAFF

H.O.T's Kangta will not be attending the upcoming 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo', taking place from August 3-5 for three days straight at the Tokyo Dome. 

On August 3, SM Entertainment announced via the label's official Japanese website, "Kangta will not be able to attend 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo' due to poor health conditions. He did his best to try and perform on stage, but we ultimately decided that it would be difficult. We apologize for bringing such news on the day of the concert." 

Meanwhile, Kangta is currently involved in an alleged cheating scandal involving an ex-girlfriend/racing model Woo Joo Ahn, and announcer/TV personality Oh Jung Yeon. The star was also involved in a separate dating scandal with actress Jung Yoo Mi, which both sides promptly denied.

  1. Kangta
5 1,407 Share 14% Upvoted

2

sik_k_is_a_whore604 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago
Share

0

Kkkpopvvv83 pts 38 seconds ago 0
38 seconds ago

Poor health has been the biggest excuse criminals use to avoid court or any public appearances or jail he should have thought of something more original but not as bad as the "Ï don't remember or I was drunk" shit other start pulled out...The excused are silent confirmation "I am guilty".

At least now we do know he cheated lol...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

X1
X1 reportedly filming debut MV this weekend
2 hours ago   0   2,290
BTS, RM (Rap Monster)
BTS RM broke several Korean Spotify Records
14 hours ago   14   24,478

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND