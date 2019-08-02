Kangta unable to attend 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo' due to poor health conditions

H.O.T's Kangta will not be attending the upcoming 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo', taking place from August 3-5 for three days straight at the Tokyo Dome.

On August 3, SM Entertainment announced via the label's official Japanese website, "Kangta will not be able to attend 'SMTOWN Live 2019 in Tokyo' due to poor health conditions. He did his best to try and perform on stage, but we ultimately decided that it would be difficult. We apologize for bringing such news on the day of the concert."

Meanwhile, Kangta is currently involved in an alleged cheating scandal involving an ex-girlfriend/racing model Woo Joo Ahn, and announcer/TV personality Oh Jung Yeon. The star was also involved in a separate dating scandal with actress Jung Yoo Mi, which both sides promptly denied.