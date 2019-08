Top Asian star Park Min Young graced the cover of 'Vogue' magazine in Taiwan for its August issue!

Pulling off chic see-through dress styles with a lovely smirk or a powerful gaze, Park Min Young captivated with her elegant aura. Earlier this year, Park Min Young successfully wrapped up her 1st Asia fan meeting tour, also snatching a solo endorsement deal in China.

The actress is currently on break while considering her next production.