HyunA and E'Dawn are an adorable couple at N°21 brand event

﻿ ﻿ credit: Wikitree

The Korean entertainment world is all abuzz with dating rumors and reveals, but HyunA and E'Dawn are living their best lives regardless of all the drama.

Both celebrities were seen at a store opening for fashion brand N°21 cheerfully holding hands and appearing to be the epitome of a happy couple. Although they seemed bashful, both HyunA and E'Dawn showed their close relationship with skinship and bright smiles.

We hope both celebrities continue to be happy in their relationship.