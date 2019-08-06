Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 day ago

HyunA and E'Dawn are an adorable couple at N°21 brand event

credit: Wikitree

The Korean entertainment world is all abuzz with dating rumors and reveals, but HyunA and E'Dawn are living their best lives regardless of all the drama.

Both celebrities were seen at a store opening for fashion brand N°21 cheerfully holding hands and appearing to be the epitome of a happy couple. Although they seemed bashful, both HyunA and E'Dawn showed their close relationship with skinship and bright smiles. 

We hope both celebrities continue to be happy in their relationship. 

I like her shoes 😁

I'm sooo happy that they didn't let haters get to them and are still going strong. ❤️❤️❤️

