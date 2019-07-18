Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Watch the teaser video for 'Produce x 101's finale!

AKP STAFF

Mnet has dropped the teaser video for 'Produce x 101's finale!

The preview reveals a surprise special guest, the final mission track recording's theme, the trainees' feelings about the finale, and more. In the end, the final teams with the tracks "To My World" and "Boyness" decide who will take center stage on the last episode of the show.

'Produce x 101's finale will air on July 19 at 8PM KST. Stay tuned for the live stream post on allkpop!

  1. misc.
  2. PRODUCE X 101
0 353 Share Be the first to vote
Girls
Girls Generation members snap a selfie together
10 hours ago   23   37,165
misc.
Idols who could nearly pass off as twins
9 hours ago   58   41,388

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND