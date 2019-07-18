Watch the teaser video for 'Produce x 101's finale!

Mnet has dropped the teaser video for 'Produce x 101's finale!



The preview reveals a surprise special guest, the final mission track recording's theme, the trainees' feelings about the finale, and more. In the end, the final teams with the tracks "To My World" and "Boyness" decide who will take center stage on the last episode of the show.



'Produce x 101's finale will air on July 19 at 8PM KST. Stay tuned for the live stream post on allkpop!

