Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Berry Good's Johyun says she's now over malicious comments about Ahri cosplay + new host of 'E-Game Thrones'

Berry Good's Johyun expressed she's over the malicious comments she received for her Ahri cosplay.

The Berry Good member's outfit for OGN's 'Game d'Olympic' event last month caused somewhat of an issue, but she revealed she's now moving on. At the press conference for KBS's digital variety show 'E-Game Thrones' on July 18, Johyun stated, "A lot of people cheered me on after the Ahri cosplay. That's why I'm doing well. I'm trying to think of it in a positive light." She continued, "I also consider it an honor to have become a host for a game program." 

As previously reported, Johyun revealed she cried when she initially read the malicious comments, and she later thanked fans for their support. 


'E-Game Thrones', hosted by Johyun, Yoo Sang MooJang Dong Min, actress Shim Ji Won, and announcer Kim Sun Geun, premieres on July 22 at 11PM KST. 

