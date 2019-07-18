Korea's #1 mukbang BJ Banzz facing up to 6 months of penal servitude for false advertising charges

According to media reports on July 18, South Korea's #1 mukbang BJ Banzz is facing up to 6 months of penal servitude, for charges of false advertising.

On July 18, the Daejeon district prosecution office requested a sentence of 6 months of penal servitude for Banzz. The mukbang star was previously indicted for falsely advertising a dietary product marketed by his own company via Facebook posts.

Banzz's legal side is pleading for a light sentence, on the basis that the star did not intend to "scam" viewers. The star also explained that it is his first time in the food products business, and he mistakenly posted content which could cause misunderstandings due to his inexperience.





Banzz's 1st court hearing will take place on August 12.

