Jung Hye Sung, Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Byung Chul, & more cast as leads of new tvN comedy drama

tvN will be bringing viewers a new comedy drama series to look forward to, based off of a popular webtoon!

Titled 'Chunrima Mart' (literally 'Fast-Horse Mart'), the upcoming Friday comedy series tells the story of exiled, low-profit mart named 'Chunrima Mart'. The mart's passionate, outgoing manager wants to work hard and raise 'Chunrima' up to be the #1 mart in the nation, while the mart's angry, uptight head executive wants to ruin the mart for revenge.

Actor Lee Dong Hwi has been cast as the drama's male lead - 'Chunrima Mart's passionate manager Moon Suk Goo - a man so passionate and enthusiastic about his work, he can seem a little naive or ignorant at times. Actor Kim Byung Chul plays the role of the mart's head executive Jung Bok Dong, hiring the most problematic individuals of society to work at 'Chunrima Mart'. Well-known musical actor Park Ho San plays the role of an executive at the head branch of the mart franchise, Kwon Young Goo. He uses 'Chunrima Mart' to commit tax evasion, and fears that Jung Bok Dong will discover his secret. As a result, he sends his trusted spy, department chief Jo Mi Ran (played by Jung Hye Sung), to spy on 'Chunrima Mart'!



Finally, veteran actor Lee Sun Jae takes on the role of the mart franchise company's president, Kim Dae Ma - a figure who is watching all of the events at 'Chunrima Mart' unfold from close, yet far. Armed with a flawless cast and a guaranteed, hilarious storyline, 'Chunrima Mart' is set to premiere some time later this year!

