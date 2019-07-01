Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Stray Kids take to LA in music video for 'TMT'

Stray Kids have begun a new week of their 'CH.SKZ' weekly program series!

On July 1, the boys dropped the music video for "TMT," a track off their latest album 'Cle 2: Yellow Wood.' In the music video, the members are all seen in various parts of Los Angeles, California, evoking soft summery vibe that complements the song's laidback hip-hop style.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids has even more exciting content in store for the week, including a dance practice video for their current single "Side Effects."

Check out the music video for "TMT" above!

