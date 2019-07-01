Stray Kids take to LA in music video for 'TMT'

Stray Kids have begun a new week of their 'CH.SKZ' weekly program series!

On July 1, the boys dropped the music video for "TMT," a track off their latest album 'Cle 2: Yellow Wood.' In the music video, the members are all seen in various parts of Los Angeles, California, evoking soft summery vibe that complements the song's laidback hip-hop style.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids has even more exciting content in store for the week, including a dance practice video for their current single "Side Effects."

Check out the music video for "TMT" above!