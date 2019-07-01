Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jeon Mi Seon's agency warns press not to cover funeral out of family's request for privacy

Boas Entertainment has released a statement to the press regarding funeral arrangements for late actress Jeon Mi Sun, who passed away on June 29.


The statement, which was released on July 1, reads as follows:


"Hello, this is the late Jeon Mi Sun's agency Boas Entertainment.

The heartache and sadness of the bereaved's family is much too large, so they have requested privacy. Because of this, please respectfully understand that there will be no press coverage of the transporting of the coffin.


Please keep Jeon Mi Sun in your prayers and refrain from covering the funeral. We ask for your cooperation so that her final path can be a path taken beautifully."


Meanwhile, Jeon Mi Sun will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on July 2.

landfairy156 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

Rest In Peace

