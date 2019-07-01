Younha looks out at the rain in teaser for upcoming 'On A Rainy Day' MV

Younha is getting closer and closer to her latest comeback!

On July 1, her agency C9 Entertainment released the music video teaser for her latest single "On A Rainy Day," the title track off her new album 'Stable Mindset.' In the clip, the songstress is seen looking out the window as rain hits the glass, the camera soon shifting to a scene where porcelain plates and bowls collect rain coming in from a leaky roof. The scene and the short sample of the song evoke a sentimental ballad, increasing anticipation over the full single.

Meanwhile, "On A Rainy Day" is set for release on July 2.

Check out the music video teaser above!