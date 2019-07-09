Red Velvet drop vertical MV for 'Zimzalabim'

Red Velvet have dropped a vertical music video for "Zimzalabim"!



In the MV above, fans get a one-on-one look of each Red Velvet member as they perform their lines in the unique, upbeat song. "Zimzalabim" is the title track of the girl group's latest mini-album 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'.



Check out Red Velvet's vertical MV above and their original MV here if you missed it.