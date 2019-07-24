Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

MAMAMOO shine in shades in 'Gleam' MV

MAMAMOO are rocking shades in their music video for "Gleam".

The retro-style MV follows the MAMAMOO members as they party in a dimly lit bowling alley with sunglasses on. "Gleam" is the girl group's latest special single produced by Cosmic Sound, and it's about someone shining bright and standing out to you in every case.

What do you think of MAMAMOO's "Gleam"?  

DisplayName9751,359 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

No girl group captivates me as much as Mamamoo - they're so talented and charming

Eunbean1,025 pts 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

OMG! Thsse girls are so impressive, Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. especially my bias Wheein <333


#Moonbyul's voice tho !!!

