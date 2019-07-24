MAMAMOO shine in shades in 'Gleam' MV

MAMAMOO are rocking shades in their music video for "Gleam".



The retro-style MV follows the MAMAMOO members as they party in a dimly lit bowling alley with sunglasses on. "Gleam" is the girl group's latest special single produced by Cosmic Sound, and it's about someone shining bright and standing out to you in every case.



What do you think of MAMAMOO's "Gleam"?